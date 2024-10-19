Biden in Berlin vows no let-up on support for Ukraine

Berlin - President Joe Biden urged NATO allies to keep backing Ukraine in its war against Russia as he made his farewell visit to Germany Friday just weeks before US elections.

As Ukraine faces a third winter at war and battlefield losses in the east, Kyiv and its allies fear a potential return of Donald Trump to the White House would mean reduced US military support.

Biden said Western allies must “sustain our support... until Ukraine wins a just and sustainable peace. “We’re headed into a very difficult winter. We cannot let up.” In another worrying development for Ukraine, North Korea has decided to send a “large-scale” troop deployment to support Moscow’s war, according to Seoul’s spy agency. It said 1,500 special forces were already in eastern Russia undergoing training.

During his one-day visit, Biden met Chancellor Olaf Scholz, before French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived at the chancellery for four-way talks.

On Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented his “victory plan” to the European Union and NATO, but his allies have not agreed to his request for immediate NATO membership.

Washington and London have also rejected Ukrainian requests for clearance to use donated long-range weapons against targets inside Russia. Berlin has refused to send its own long-range Taurus missile system. “We are supporting Ukraine as powerfully as we can,” said Scholz. “And at the same time we are making sure that NATO does not become a party to the war, so that this war does not turn into an even bigger catastrophe.”

The United States has been by far the biggest supplier of military aid to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion in 2022. Germany is the next biggest supplier.