Saturday, October 19, 2024
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari leads PPP delegation to meet PM Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad

3:14 PM | October 19, 2024
A delegation from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), led by party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Saturday to discuss the current political situation in the country.

The high-level meeting also included Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, as well as Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar. The discussions focused on key political developments and strategies to address ongoing challenges facing the government.

While the specific details of the conversation were not immediately disclosed, the meeting marks an important step in fostering dialogue between major political parties amidst the country's evolving political landscape.

The PPP delegation’s visit to PM Shehbaz Sharif underscores the party’s proactive engagement in shaping political discourse and collaborating on solutions to national issues. The presence of senior government officials highlights the significance of the discussions, with a focus on maintaining political stability and addressing pressing matters facing the government.

