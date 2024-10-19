Britain’s Lammy hopes for ‘constructive’ dialogue with China

Beijing - British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Friday he hoped Beijing and London could discuss their differences “constructively”, as his Chinese counterpart said relations were at “a new starting point”.

London has said Lammy will use his visit -- the first by a British cabinet minister to China since Prime Minister Keir Starmer took office -- to “challenge” Beijing on sensitive issues like Russia’s war in Ukraine but also to mend frayed ties.

On Friday afternoon, Lammy met with Wang at Beijing’s Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, telling the top diplomat the UK would “always put its national security and national interests first”. He acknowledged “areas in which we have different perspectives”, but he said he hoped the two countries could “find space to discuss such areas constructively”.

“Neither of us has an interest in escalation or greater instability,” Lammy told Wang.

Wang said relations between the two countries “now stand at a new starting point”. “We hope to.... respect each other’s concerns, deepen strategic communication, build a long-term and stable policy framework... and promote China-UK relations entering into a new stage of stable development,” he said.

The two sides “should become partners in responding to global challenges”, Wang added.