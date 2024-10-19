Catch-up campaign to vaccinate kids underway successfully: Sialkot DC

SIALKOT - Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain has said the “30-day Big Catch-up” campaign to vaccinate children up to the age of five years against various diseases in Sialkot district is going on successfully. Since 2019, as many as 13,361 registered children in Sialkot district had not completed the immunisation course, which was mainly due to the outbreak of the coronavirus at that time, in view of which the Punjab government launched the Big Catch-up campaign.

In the first round, which will continue from October 1 to 30, more than 70 percent of missing children will be vaccinated as per the target.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain, during inspection of the centre established in Union Council (UC) Muradpur, directed the vaccinator, assistant and social mobiliser to strictly follow the schedule to achieve the given target during the campaign and to ensure that there is not a single immunisation defaulter among them.

The DC said that during the campaign, 124 teams had been formed for 124 rural union councils of Sialkot district, each team includes a vaccinator, an assistant and two social mobilisers. He said that assistant commissioner (AC), local authorities of Health Department, monitoring teams of World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF are present in the field to monitor the campaign.

Under-training officers visit BFC Sialkot

The under-training officers of 41st Mid-Career Management Course, National Institute of Management (NIM), Lahore, led by Rafia Haider and Huma Kanwal, visited the Business Facilitation Centre Sialkot, on Friday. Officers were briefed about the centre operations and additional facilities like free sale certificate, Nadra Sahulat, free PSW and NTN login generation, city traffic driving test, provided to the business community of Sialkot.

Later, Huma Kanwal wrote his remarks in the visitors book and she was presented a copy of centre’s magazine.

85 drug-peddlers arrested

The Sialkot district police have arrested 85 drug-dealers in various operations in the last 15 days.

According to a police spokesperson, the district police also recovered 80 kilogrammes of drugs and 282 litres of liquor during the raids.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Rana Umer Farooq said the police were trying to rid the district of the scourge of drugs.