CM Maryam approves new institution for price control

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Friday approved the establishment of a new institution to ensure price control in the province while making significant progress towards fulfillment of a promise to rid the people from inflation. The chief minister chaired a special meeting in which a detailed briefing was given about the mechanism for ensuring price control and other issues.

Maryam Nawaz directed a special monitoring unit to be fully operational in six months and approved the new price control mechanism as per international standards. The proposals to ensure production of wheat, other commodities and their availability along with fixing their prices were reviewed in the meeting.

The chief minister directed to undertake necessary measures to increase the cultivation of sunflower, soybeans and canola to reduce dependence on imported palm oil along with enhancing local production in order to meet the needs of tomatoes, onions and other commodities in every city. It was decided to issue ‘Forecast Bulletins’ to stabilize market prices and utilize artificial intelligence for price control under SMU.

It was principally decided to establish an ‘Agri Monitoring Fund’ in Punjab along with undertaking measures to connect farmers directly with buyers was reviewed in the meeting. The proposal to register traders doing business in markets was reviewed.

The CM directed to expedite nomination of PAMRA Board and Market Committee Chairman. CM Punjab was given a detailed briefing on the price control mechanism. During the briefing, it was apprised that the reason for increase in the price of ghee and edible oil is due to price hike of palm oil in the global market. With modern technology, the crop yield of wheat and other commodities will be determined in advance. Due to non-purchase of wheat, positive and fruitful results for the country’s economy and its people came to surface.

The chief minister directed to keep a strict vigil on the fluctuation of wheat, flour prices and market dynamics. She directed that officers should be appointed in SMU purely on merit basis. She assured that the interests of common man as well as farmers and businessmen will be safeguarded adding that decisions will be made keeping in view the interests of farmers and people of Punjab.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Azma Zahid Bokhari, Chairman Task Force Salma Butt, MPA Sania Ashiq Jabeen, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretaries and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated Pakistan cricket team for their excellent victory in the second test match against England in Multan. The chief minister appreciated the excellent performance of the Pakistani cricket team and said that both teams displayed excellent sport in the Multan test match. Commending the performance of two Pakistani spinners, the CM said: “Nauman Ali played the role of an architect in the triumph of the Pakistan cricket team by clinching 11 wickets while Sajid Khan bowled brilliantly as well.”