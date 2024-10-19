Confident Stokes aims to secure series with 3rd Test victory

LAHORE - England captain Ben Stokes is brimming with confidence as he gears up for the pivotal third Test, aiming to secure a series victory against Pakistan. The final match is set to unfold in Rawalpindi from October 24, and Stokes is resolute in his decision to focus on the future rather than dwell on past performances. “The next week is going to be good. I’m sure everyone has enjoyed watching here and back home,” the English skipper stated during the post-match media briefing. “Hopefully, we can clinch a win next week and head home with another series triumph.” Reflecting on missed opportunities, particularly the two dropped catches of Agha Salman, Stokes emphasized the importance of seizing chances. “I don’t like to dwell on hindsight. This situation underscores just how vital it is to take your opportunities out here. You don’t get them very often behind the wickets. If you capitalize on those chances, the game might unfold differently.” Stokes also lauded the tireless efforts of his seamers, Matthew Potts and Brydon Carse, who exhibited relentless determination in challenging conditions. “In these situations, spinners often receive a lot of attention. However, Matthew Potts and Brydon Carse kept charging in—spell after spell, ball after ball—creating significant pressure when the spinners needed a breather. That’s exactly the spirit you want from your team. Their attitude was commendable; both players consistently believed they were a substantial threat, which is incredibly beneficial for us.” In a moment of introspection, Stokes issued an apology to his teammates for displaying visible frustration during the 152-run defeat against Pakistan in the second Test. “I apologized to the group last night. No one intends to drop catches, but in these subcontinental conditions, where opportunities are scarce, capitalizing on them is crucial,” he explained. “It’s the first time in my captaincy that I’ve allowed my feelings to influence my demeanor. I owned up to it. It was uncharacteristic of me, and I’m disappointed with myself for letting it happen. I assured the group it won’t happen again,” he added.

MASOOD CREDITS SPIN TRIO FOR PAKISTAN’S WIN

Pakistan’s Test captain Shan Masood has credited Pakistan’s spin trio of Sajid Khan, Noman Ali and Zahid Mahmood for the national team’s second Test victory against England at Multan Cricket Stadium. The Pakistani skipper noted that the match was played on a spin-friendly pitch, which allowed Pakistan’s bowlers, particularly the spinners, to dominate and secure a crucial win on Friday.In his post-match press conference, Masood elaborated on the rationale behind selecting three spinners for the game. “When the new selection committee met, our primary focus was on taking 20 wickets,” he said. “Considering the conditions, we realized that playing on a used pitch would give our spinners a significant advantage.” This strategic decision proved pivotal, as spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan expertly exploited the surface to dismantle England’s batting lineup.

Shan Masood praised their impressive performances, remarking, “Noman and Sajid bowled like seasoned campaigners, and their efforts were instrumental in our victory.”