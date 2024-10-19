Saturday, October 19, 2024
DC directs awareness drive for dengue prevention

Monitoring Report
October 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram directed all assistant commissioners on Friday to initiate awareness campaigns in their respective areas to prevent dengue fever.

Presiding over a crucial meeting focused on controlling the dengue outbreak in the provincial capital, he instructed relevant department officials to display banners in mosques and union council offices. Additionally, he emphasized the need for announcements in mosques to encourage residents to keep water tanks covered.

Akram also highlighted the importance of educating students about dengue prevention during morning assemblies at schools.

The meeting included participation from Member of National Assembly Sher Ali Arbab and officials from health and other departments. A detailed briefing on the dengue virus and preventive measures was provided to the attendees.

