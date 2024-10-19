Dera police arrest six outlaws, recover weapons

Dera ismail khan - The Dera police arrested six outlaws, including proclaimed offenders, and recovered weapons during operations in the City and Cantt police station limits on Friday.

Following the directions of District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood, SDPO Muhammad Adnan and SHO Sibtain Khan led a police team in a search operation across various localities. They arrested Dilawar Khan, Shahzad, and Arfi Khan and recovered a Kalashnikov with 87 cartridges, a 222-bore rifle with 24 cartridges, and two 9mm pistols with 29 cartridges from their possession.

In a separate operation, the police arrested Farooq, Ismail, and Laikdad, who were wanted in various cases.

Meanwhile, the Cantt police arrested Abid Ali, a criminal wanted in six different cases. Separate cases have been registered against all the arrested individuals, and investigations are underway.

Police conduct snap checking to enhance security

The Dera police conducted snap checking across various areas of the district on Friday, following directives from District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood.

Police teams from different stations carried out search operations and snap checks throughout the city. The spokesman stated that these operations aimed to identify potential security threats and curb illegal activities in the region.

Acting DPO emphasized that protecting citizens’ lives and property and maintaining peace are top priorities. He urged the public to inform the police about any suspicious individuals in their vicinity.