Dist committee meeting addresses quality education

Abbottabad - A meeting of the District Steering Committee for the Education Department was convened on Friday under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Malihah Sahar to discuss the provision of quality education and effective monitoring in government schools across the district.

During the session, the Education Monitoring Authority briefed attendees on the implementation of decisions from the previous meeting and provided an overview of overall performance. Malihah Sahar directed education officials to prioritize basic facilities, such as water, electricity, and a clean environment in schools, to foster an optimal learning atmosphere for students.

She emphasized the timely deployment of teachers and administrative staff, urging officials to resolve issues faced by schools swiftly.

Additionally, the Additional Deputy Commissioner highlighted the importance of adopting new teaching methods to meet modern educational demands, encouraging proactive measures to equip children with contemporary educational facilities.

The meeting also discussed the restoration of schools affected by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, necessary repairs, and the safe relocation of electrical transformers and wiring. Promoting sports and reviving sports activities in schools were also key topics of discussion.

The meeting was attended by various officials, including District Education Officers (Male and Female), the Sub-Divisional Education Officer for Sports, the Sub-Divisional Officer (C&W), the District Accounts Officer, and other representatives from the Education Department. Participants shared insights and suggestions for advancing education in the district and discussed future strategies for improvement.