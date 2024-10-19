Saturday, October 19, 2024
Fake lawyer arrested over fraud, theft in Chichawatani

Our Staff Reporter
October 19, 2024
CHICHAWATANI  -  Police arrested a fake lawyer and registered a case on charges of fraud, forgery, and theft in Chichawatani on Friday.

According to police reports, Qurban Ali, a resident of Vehari district, appeared in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Ijaz.

He submitted a lawyer’s letter on behalf of the accused party in a criminal case and secured bail for an individual arrested for theft. However, it was later discovered that Ali did not have a valid permit from the Punjab Bar Council.

The investigation revealed that Ali had also stolen his own lawyer’s certificate from the court file.

A case has been filed against him under various provisions of the Criminal Code.

