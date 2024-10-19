Saturday, October 19, 2024
FIA forms committees to investigate Social Media propaganda

Web Desk
5:33 PM | October 19, 2024
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has established three committees to address social media propaganda related to alleged incidents in educational institutions. Acting on the directive of the director general, these committees will investigate cases involving harassment at Lahore College for Women University, fake news linked to a private college, and a suicide incident at Punjab University.

The investigations will be coordinated by AD Ayesha Agha Khan, with a seven-member team led by Deputy Director Immigration Mohammad Sulaiman Liaquat tasked with identifying and investigating those responsible for spreading propaganda. A case has already been filed against individuals involved in circulating fake news.

A six-member team, led by Deputy Director Kashif Mustafa from the Corporate Crime Circle, will probe the Punjab University incident, while a four-member team, headed by Malik Sikandar Hayat, Deputy Director Commercial, will investigate the Lahore College for Women University case.

