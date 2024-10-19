Saturday, October 19, 2024
Four family members found dead in grisly murder at Lea Market, Karachi

Web Desk
12:35 PM | October 19, 2024
National

In a chilling incident that has left the community in shock, four female family members, including a teenage girl, were found brutally murdered in their apartment at Zainab Arcade, Lea Market, on Saturday. The victims, identified as Aleena (13), Madeeha (18), Ayisha (19), and Shehnaz (51), were discovered with their throats slit and signs of torture on their bodies.

According to the police, the heinous crime took place on the 7th floor of the residential building in Lyari. The bodies were found in separate rooms, suggesting that the killer moved from room to room during the slayings. A sharp-edged weapon was used in the attack, and authorities believe the murderer fled the scene with the weapon.

The head of the family, Muhammad Farooq, told police that the victims included his wife, daughter, granddaughter, and daughter-in-law. He and his two sons were not at home when the murders occurred. "We don’t have suspicion over anyone, nor do we have any enmity," Farooq stated, expressing disbelief over the tragedy.

Police have detained Farooq and his two sons for questioning, with investigators suspecting a relative may be involved. Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage from nearby Bantva Gali to gather more evidence.

The bodies have been shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi for post-mortem examinations, as the investigation into this gruesome incident continues. Police officials remain tight-lipped about further details as they work to solve the shocking crime that has shaken the entire community.

Web Desk

National

