Four female teachers suspended over preparing food while on duty

KASUR - Four female teachers paid a very heavy price for their love for Saag (mustard leaves) as they were suspended for preparing the traditional winter season’s dish while on duty at a school in Kasur.

The four women while on duty uprooted the mustard leaves from a nearby field and started cutting them during school timing. Someone secretly filmed them and uploaded the video on social media. After watching the video, District Education Officer (DEO) Female Kasur suspended all the four female teachers immediately and summoned them in person.