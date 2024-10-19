Saturday, October 19, 2024
Four killed in Kurram firing incident

Monitoring Report
October 19, 2024
Peshawar  -  At least four people, including two attackers, were killed and three others injured in a firing incident in the troubled Kurram district, police reported on Friday.

According to police, armed motorcyclists opened fire on local residents working in their fields in Shinguk, killing two individuals, Hidayat Hussain and Hashim Ali, on the spot, and injuring three others. The District Headquarters Hospital confirmed receiving two bodies and injured persons.

Local armed residents pursued the attackers and shot them dead. Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mahsud termed the incident an act of terrorism, stating that an investigation is underway.

Firing continued in the area, with shots targeting passenger vehicles in Kanj Alizai, worsening the situation. Tribal elders have expressed concerns over road closures leading to food, fuel, and medicine shortages, warning of a potential humanitarian crisis. The suspension of 3G and 4G services has also impacted students and businesses.

Man held for torturing cow in Jhelum

The violence stems from a land dispute between two rival tribes, with a previous ceasefire agreement in August ending armed clashes that had resulted in at least 50 deaths and over 225 injuries.

