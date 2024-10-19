FPCCI says country’s economy heading in right direction

ISLAMABAD - Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) has noted that country’s economy is heading in right direction.

Atif Ikram Sheikh, president of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI), has said that country is heading towards the right direction, saying IPPs issue is going to be resolved amicably, interest rate and inflation are coming down which are vital for the revival of the industry as well as for the enhancement of exports. The Federation is resolute to resolve the challenges being faced by the business community by providing it the congenial atmosphere for the ease of doing businesses, he added. He said this while addressing a gathering of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (ICCI) Council Members, Executive Members and Members during his visit to the Chamber to extend greetings to the newly elected office bearers. Atif Ikram Shaikh apprised the attendees that both the FPPCI and FBR have agreed to collaborate on a rational taxation reform agenda for the betterment of country’s economy by broadening the tax base, simplifying the taxation system and incentivizing the tax culture.

Talking about the key decisions adopted by the Shanghai Cooperation Council (SCO) summit, he said that he adeptly advocated the business community at the mega event and that next phase of China – Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) can be the real game-changers for the national economy. He said that the single currency regime also came under discussion at the summit and that if adopted, will go a long way for the benefit of all the member states.

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, while welcoming the distinguished guest, made the mention of his vision to uplift the performance of the Chamber by constituting a Think Tank at the pattern of the FPCCI and its digitalization. He said that promotion of entrepreneurships, skills development and result oriented exchanges will remain the focus of his attention for the broader benefit of the business fraternity.

He termed maintenance of peace and stability, skill development and infrastructure development as prerequisites for the growth of regional trade by vowing unweaving support to the fraternity at all levels for the provision of level playing field to it. Chairman Founder Group Khalid Iqbal Malik, by mentioning the challenges facing the community, expressed optimism that FPCCI and ICCI unitedly will be able to overcome them. Former President Khalid Javaid hailed the FPCCI President for effectively representing the community at the SCO summit. Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui in his vote of thanks said that business community despite all odds will continue to play its role for the prosperity of the country. Vice President Nasir Mehmood effectively performed as the stage secretary. A large number of business leaders including, Tariq Jadoon, VP FPCCI, Karim Aziz Malik, Incharge Capital Office, Malik Sohail Hussain, Chairman Coordination, former presidents ICCI Zubair Ahmed Malik, Mian Akram Farid, Khalid Javaid, Ejaz Abbasi, Shaukat Masood, Zahid Maqbool, Muhammad Ahmed, Executive Members Ishaq Sial, Malik Moshsin Khalid, Aftab Gujjar, Zulqurnain Abbasi, Waseem Chaudhry, Irfan Chaudhry, Tahir Ayub and members were present on the occasion.