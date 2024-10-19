Gold price soars by Rs3,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs3,000 and was sold at Rs280,900 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs277,900 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs2,572 to Rs240,826 from Rs238,254 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs220,758 from Rs218,400, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs50 to Rs3,100 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs42.87 to Rs2,657.75. The price of gold in the international market increased by $30 to $2,712 from $2,682, the Association reported.