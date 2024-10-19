Governor pays tribute to Karsaz incident martyrs

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday commemorated the tragic Karsaz incident, honoring the martyrs who lost their lives in the attack.

In his condolence message, the Governor described the Karsaz incident as one of the most tragic events in Pakistan’s history, resulting in at least 180 deaths and over 500 injuries. He emphasized that October 18, 2007, serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by courageous individuals in the struggle for democracy.

Governor Kundi underscored that the incident symbolizes the sacrifices made for democratic ideals and highlights the need for national unity in the fight against terrorism and extremism. He recalled how, on that fateful day, people from all walks of life, including women, children, and the elderly, gathered at Karachi Airport to welcome their leader. Unfortunately, this moment of joy was met with hostility from enemies of democracy, turning a festive occasion into a national tragedy.

Reaffirming his commitment to promoting democratic values, justice, and peace, Kundi extended his condolences to the families of the martyrs, assuring them that their sacrifices would never be forgotten. He called for collective efforts to continue their mission and uphold the principles for which they fought.

It is important to note that the Karsaz bombing attack took place on October 18, 2007, targeting a motorcade carrying former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. This incident occurred just two months prior to her assassination, with most of the victims being members of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).