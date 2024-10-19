Govt plans to convert transport corridors to economic corridors

ISLAMABAD - The federal government is considering a plan to convert transport corridors to economic corridors, and reconsidering plan to establish special economic zones/industrial parks, tourist sites and commercial hubs along motorways/highways.

The economic hub being planned on the country’s transport corridors includes the development of tourism industry, industrial & economic zones, agro processing units, renewable energy, education & training centers, construction material manufacturing, hospitality, trade & logistics, manufacturing & assembly, chemical & pharmaceutical, dairy farming, and local specialty stores along different motorways, official source told The Nation. The economic corridors will be established along motorways across Pakistan including M-1, M-2, M-3, M-4, M-5, M9, M-11, and M-12, the source said. Of the total approximately 493,000 kilometers, the National Highway Authority (NHA) network consists of 48 motorways, highways, and strategic roads which is 14,480kms.

Meanwhile, a press statement issued here stated that a high-level consultative session on converting transport corridors into economic corridors was held with Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, in chair. The minister, in his opening remarks, emphasized the importance of utilizing Pakistan’s existing transport infrastructure as a springboard for broader economic growth, stressing that the future of the nation lies in transforming these corridors into thriving economic zones. Ahsan Iqbal remarked, “Our vision is to harness the power of our transport networks to drive industrial growth, regional integration, and sustainable development. These corridors must become the lifelines of our economy, not just in terms of transportation, but in creating opportunities for trade, investment, and regional collaboration.” The session, which saw the participation of senior officials from the federal and provincial governments, experts from urban planning, tourism, civil society, and the private sector, focused on devising business plans to make this vision a reality.

Highlighting the integration of transport and industry, Ahsan Iqbal explained, “Transport corridors are not just about building roads and railways—they are about creating economic zones that integrate industrial and commercial activities. We need to ensure that these corridors become hubs of industrial development, facilitating the growth of sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, and services.” He further emphasized the role of infrastructure in this transformation, stating, “Our road and rail networks have already begun to change the landscape of connectivity in Pakistan. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a testament to how transport infrastructure can fuel economic growth by linking us to global markets and enhancing regional cooperation.”

A key theme throughout the session was the need for comprehensive business planning. The minister noted, “It is crucial that we prepare detailed business plans that lay out a clear roadmap for the development of economic zones along these transport corridors. We must conduct thorough feasibility studies, identify potential industrial hubs, and formulate financial models that will attract both domestic and international investment. This is the way forward for creating sustainable economic opportunities.”

In discussing the potential for tourism and agri-processing industries, he added, “With the right planning, we can unlock tremendous value along these routes, particularly by integrating tourism, agriculture, and agri-processing activities. By doing so, we can increase the value-added output of our agricultural products and boost our competitiveness in global markets.” The minister also highlighted the importance of human capital development, noting that infrastructure alone is not enough. “We must ensure that our workforce is equipped with the skills needed to thrive in these emerging industries. This is why we are focusing on setting up vocational training centers and technical education programs along these corridors, so that local communities can benefit directly from the economic growth.”

On the subject of regional integration, the minister said, “Pakistan’s strategic location at the crossroads of Central Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East positions us as a vital player in regional trade and economic cooperation. Enhancing our connectivity with neighboring countries like China, Afghanistan, and Iran will unlock immense economic potential. We must capitalize on this by strengthening our trade relations and facilitating cross-border cooperation.” “This is a national project that requires close coordination between the federal and provincial governments, private sector partners, and international stakeholders. Only by working together can we transform our transport corridors into dynamic economic corridors that will drive Pakistan’s development for generations to come,” he added.