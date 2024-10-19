Saturday, October 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Hamas confirms death of leader Yahya Sinwar

Hamas confirms death of leader Yahya Sinwar
NEWS WIRE
October 19, 2024
Newspaper, International

Doha   -  Palestinian group Hamas on Friday confirmed its leader Yahya Sinwar had been killed, a day after Israel announced his death in Gaza.

“We mourn the great leader, the martyred brother, Yahya Sinwar, Abu Ibrahim,” Qatar-based Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya said in a recorded video statement broadcast by Al Jazeera.

Israel announced Sinwar’s death on Thursday, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a “heavy blow” to the Palestinian group Israeli forces have been fighting in Gaza more than a year.

In his statement, Hayya said Hamas would not release the captives until the war in Gaza ends.

The hostages “will not return... unless the aggression against our people in Gaza stops,” the senior Hamas official said. He called on Israel to withdraw from Gaza and release Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

Man held for torturing cow in Jhelum

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1729316490.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024