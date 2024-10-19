HUAWEI eKit unveils 30+ new products at Gitex Global 2024

DUBAI - At GITEX GLOBAL 2024, Huawei successfully hosted the HUAWEI eKit Forum under the theme “Together for Growth, Digitalization for Success.” The event served as a platform to launch over 30 new HUAWEI eKit products and showcase upgraded scenario-based solutions designed to bolster the competitiveness of Huawei’s distribution partners and accelerate digital transformation for SMEs across various industries.

Huawei underscored its commitment to partner success by highlighting its end-to-end strategic investment in its distribution business, spanning R&D, marketing, sales, supply, and services. This commitment is further reinforced through joint marketing initiatives, comprehensive training programs like the HCSX-distribution professional certification and Golden Seed Plan, and robust after-sales support. Zhang Lin, President of Partner Development and Commercial & Distribution Business Department, Enterprise Sales Department, Huawei, stated, “Distribution is a key strategy for Huawei’s enterprise business growth. Through continuous end-to-end investment, we aim to cultivate a thriving distribution partner ecosystem that empowers SMEs to embrace digital and intelligent transformation.” Echoing this sentiment, Wei Xianbin, Director of Distribution Business Department, Enterprise Sales Department, Huawei, added, “HUAWEI eKit leverages innovative products, joint marketing efforts, and dedicated partner enablement to unlock new opportunities in the SME market. We are committed to working closely with our partners to shape the future of distribution.”

The new HUAWEI eKit product lineup includes the Datacom SOHO S220S and S310S series GE & 2.5G converged access switches, the flagship triple-radio Wi-Fi 7 product AP 673, the IdeaHub Board 2 Pro for intelligent collaboration in offices and classrooms, the MiniFTTO large-capacity five-in-one optical gateway F1002-AC-H1, and the Wi-Fi 7 optical AP F700C-36-1GH.

These offerings cater specifically to the SME market, elevating small businesses’ path to success in the digital era.

Recognizing the diverse needs of SMEs, Huawei also showcased enhanced solutions tailored for micro, small, and medium-sized businesses. These solutions address specific requirements in sectors like hospitality, office environments, and education. For instance, budget hotels can leverage the all-in-one wall plate AP, GE & 2.5G converged access switch, and all-optical core switch for large-scale network upgrades. Similarly, SMEs can opt for the Wi-Fi 7 AP, 2.5GE switch, and 10G core switch to enhance office bandwidth.

The forum also provided a platform for successful HUAWEI eKit partners to share their experiences. Ansar KV, co-founder of Green Zone, a UAE-based SME network distribution partner, and Tahir Kiziltas, CEO of Frontline Solutions, an intelligent collaboration distribution partner from Saudi Arabia, both shared their positive experiences collaborating with HUAWEI eKit.