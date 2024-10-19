Imran Khan provided full B-class amenities at Adiala Jail, confirms administration

The administration has issued an official statement in response to recent claims made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, affirming that PTI founder Imran Khan is being provided with all amenities associated with "B-class" status.

Jail officials outlined that Imran Khan's diet, exercise, and study needs are being carefully attended to, with a dedicated cook preparing meals according to his preferences. Breakfast includes coffee, chia seeds, beetroot juice, yogurt, chapati, biscuits, and dates, while lunch consists of curry with fritters, local chicken, salad, and mutton. Dinner typically features porridge, coconut, and grapes. All meals are prepared under the supervision of the Assistant Superintendent.

The jail administration also noted that Imran Khan undergoes three medical check-ups daily by a qualified doctor, and recent tests confirm his good health. Additional check-ups by PIMS Hospital doctors were conducted two days ago.

Furthermore, Khan has access to daily newspapers, enjoys two hours of exercise, and has an uninterrupted power supply in his cell. The jail administration emphasized that there is no basis for rumors circulating on social media or from political parties about the PTI leader’s conditions in jail.