Saturday, October 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Imran Khan provided full B-class amenities at Adiala Jail, confirms administration

Imran Khan provided full B-class amenities at Adiala Jail, confirms administration
Web Desk
8:44 PM | October 19, 2024
National

The Adiala Jail administration has issued an official statement in response to recent claims made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, affirming that PTI founder Imran Khan is being provided with all amenities associated with "B-class" status.

Jail officials outlined that Imran Khan's diet, exercise, and study needs are being carefully attended to, with a dedicated cook preparing meals according to his preferences. Breakfast includes coffee, chia seeds, beetroot juice, yogurt, chapati, biscuits, and dates, while lunch consists of curry with fritters, local chicken, salad, and mutton. Dinner typically features porridge, coconut, and grapes. All meals are prepared under the supervision of the Assistant Superintendent.

The jail administration also noted that Imran Khan undergoes three medical check-ups daily by a qualified doctor, and recent tests confirm his good health. Additional check-ups by PIMS Hospital doctors were conducted two days ago.

Women's World Cup Final: South Africa set for redemption after 2023 heartbreak

Furthermore, Khan has access to daily newspapers, enjoys two hours of exercise, and has an uninterrupted power supply in his cell. The jail administration emphasized that there is no basis for rumors circulating on social media or from political parties about the PTI leader’s conditions in jail.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1729316490.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024