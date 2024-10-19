Saturday, October 19, 2024
India A edge out Pakistan Shaheens in ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup

Azhar Khan
10:46 PM | October 19, 2024
India A defeated Pakistan Shaheens by 7 runs in a thrilling Group B match of the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground. 

After winning the toss, India A opted to bat first and posted a competitive total of 183/8 in their 20 overs. In response, Pakistan Shaheens fell just short, managing 176/7. India A's openers, Prabhsimran Singh and Abhishek Sharma, provided an explosive start, racking up 68 runs in the first 6 overs of the powerplay. Abhishek, who scored 35 runs with 2 sixes and 5 fours, was dismissed by Sufiyan Muqeem. Prabhsimran Singh followed shortly after, scoring 36 with 3 sixes and 3 fours before being bowled by Arafat Minhas. 

Despite losing momentum in the middle overs due to Pakistan Shaheens' spinners, led by Qasim Akram and Sufiyan Muqeem, India A's captain Tilak Varma (44 runs) and Ramandeep Singh added 43 crucial runs for the fifth wicket. Late contributions, including 26 runs in the final two overs, propelled India A to a challenging total. 

Pakistan reaffirms pledge for swift relief aid to Gaza, Lebanon

In reply, Pakistan Shaheens faced early setbacks when their captain, Mohammad Haris, was dismissed in the first over. Yasir Khan (33) and Qasim Akram (27) tried to stabilize the innings with a 54-run third-wicket partnership, but frequent dismissals left the Shaheens at 78/4. 

Arafat Minhas kept the chase alive with a fighting 41, supported by Haider Ali and Abdul Samad, who scored 25 off 15 balls. However, Samad’s dismissal on the first ball of the final over sealed Pakistan's fate, leaving them 7 runs short of the target. Pakistan Shaheens will now face Oman on October 21 in their second group match, followed by a clash with the UAE on October 23. 

SCORES IN BRIEF 
INDIA A 183/8, 20 overs (Tilak Varma 44, Prabhsimran Singh 36, Abhishek Sharma 35; Sufiyan Muqeem 2/28) beat PAKISTAN SHAHEENS 176/7, 20 overs (Arafat Minhas 41, Yasir Khan 33; Anshul Kamboj 3/33) by 7 runs.

Azhar Khan

