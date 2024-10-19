Saturday, October 19, 2024
India grants visas to 82 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Nizamuddin Auliya's Urs

India grants visas to 82 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Nizamuddin Auliya's Urs
Web Desk
1:31 PM | October 19, 2024
Web Desk
1:31 PM | October 19, 2024
India has granted visas to 82 Pakistani pilgrims to attend the annual Urs of revered Sufi saint Khwaja Nizamuddin Auliya in Delhi. The visas were issued under the Pakistan-India protocol framework, allowing pilgrims to participate in the five-day Urs celebrations from October 19 to 25.

The pilgrims will travel to Delhi via the Wagah Border to attend the religious event, which honors the legacy of Khwaja Nizamuddin Auliya, a prominent figure in South Asian Sufism. The annual Urs draws devotees from across the region, reinforcing cultural and religious ties between the two neighboring countries.

