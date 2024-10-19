Jahangir Khan Satellite Series 2024 main draw starts today

LAHORE - The qualifying rounds for the Al Baraka Bank Jahangir Khan Satellite Series 2024 concluded successfully on Friday while the main draw matches are set to begin today (Saturday) at 9 am. In the boys U-17 category, the following players earned their spots in the main round: Ahmadullah (Punjab), Ashmadullah (Punjab), M Azad, and Farsin Rahman Nasrullah. The boys U-19 category qualifiers include Naila Ali (Punjab), Abdullah Butt (Punjab), Maghar Iqbal (Punjab), and Mirab Khan (Sindh). For boys U-11 category, the qualified players are Faizan Ehtesham, Ibrahim Khan, and M Bin Naseem.