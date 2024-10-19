Saturday, October 19, 2024
Journalists to face action for any ‘wrongdoing’, warns Azma

Our Staff Reporter
October 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari warned journalists on Friday against any wrongdoing in the performance of their duties, saying they will face action.

“Any journalist who engages in wrongdoing will face action.” Azma warned while speaking to the media after appearing in the Lahore High Court.

The minister noted that certain YouTubers have attempted to misuse the name of Maryam Nawaz in their false and fabricated campaigns. “There has been a conspiracy to ruin the lives of innocent girls through the misuse of social media. Three pictures of girls were posted under the same name. A video of the girl who fainted during the protest was also shared,” she remarked.

The minister noted that there has been a despicable attempt to tarnish the image of innocent girls through the misuse of social media. “No girl is vulnerable in Pakistan, especially Punjab.” She remarked that the PTI exploited the situation for political gain. “If anyone has evidence, they should present it; we will provide full support”.

Man held for torturing cow in Jhelum

She also called on parents, teachers, and the media to fulfill their responsibilities in countering the false campaign.

Addressing members of the PTI, she urged them to show respect for others’ daughters, questioning why they would stoop so low for their political ambitions. Bokhari further stated that there is a systematic conspiracy to disrupt law and order in Punjab and that no one is permitted to disturb peace or call for rebellion. “In the guise of this false incident, there was looting similar to what happened on May 9. The PTI is running a campaign through social media accounts, declaring rebellion against the country.”

