Saturday, October 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Khawaja Asif confident of passing 26th Constitutional Amendment

Khawaja Asif confident of passing 26th Constitutional Amendment
Web Desk
8:10 PM | October 19, 2024
National

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has expressed confidence that the government has the necessary support to pass the 26th constitutional amendment. Speaking to the media outside Parliament House on Saturday, the senior PML-N leader emphasized that the amendment is being introduced to uphold parliamentary supremacy.

Asif rejected claims that opposition members were being coerced or ‘abducted’ to secure their votes, stating that all opposition members are freely at home and available. He criticized a political party for spreading what he called a "fake narrative" and reaffirmed that the government was working towards passing the amendment in the current session.

The minister highlighted that a unanimous draft had been prepared and that efforts were ongoing to gather maximum support from political parties. He mentioned that the timing of National Assembly and Senate sessions was being adjusted to foster consensus.

Women's World Cup Final: South Africa set for redemption after 2023 heartbreak

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar also noted that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was playing a key role in building consensus on the amendment, stressing that the consultation process with all political parties reflected the essence of democracy.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1729316490.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024