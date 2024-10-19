Khawaja Asif confident of passing 26th Constitutional Amendment

Defence Minister has expressed confidence that the government has the necessary support to pass the 26th constitutional amendment. Speaking to the media outside Parliament House on Saturday, the senior PML-N leader emphasized that the amendment is being introduced to uphold parliamentary supremacy.

Asif rejected claims that opposition members were being coerced or ‘abducted’ to secure their votes, stating that all opposition members are freely at home and available. He criticized a political party for spreading what he called a "fake narrative" and reaffirmed that the government was working towards passing the amendment in the current session.

The minister highlighted that a unanimous draft had been prepared and that efforts were ongoing to gather maximum support from political parties. He mentioned that the timing of National Assembly and Senate sessions was being adjusted to foster consensus.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar also noted that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was playing a key role in building consensus on the amendment, stressing that the consultation process with all political parties reflected the essence of democracy.