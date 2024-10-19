KKKUK signs MoU farma company

Peshawar - Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak (KKKUK) and Stanley Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd. Peshawar signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday, aimed at strengthening academic-industry collaboration and fostering innovation in the pharmaceutical sector.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Dr. Naseer Ud Din, Vice Chancellor of KKKUK, and Zia Muhammad, Managing Director of Stanley Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd. Peshawar, in the presence of Registrar Dr. Ghani Ur Rehman, Dr. Nazeer Ur Rehman, and Dr. Zubair Khattak. In a statement, the Vice Chancellor emphasized the significance of the MoU and its benefits for students. This partnership will provide opportunities for joint research projects.

internships, and industry-based learning experiences for students and faculty.

By bridging the gap between academia and industry, the MoU aims to equip students with the practical skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the pharmaceutical field. The Managing Director of Stanley Pharmaceutical added that the MoU is expected to contribute to developing a skilled workforce in the pharmaceutical sector while promoting innovation and research in the field.