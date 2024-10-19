KP govt to ensure ease of business for mine owners

Peshawar - Abdul Karim Tordher, Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, has directed relevant departments to provide all necessary facilities to mine owners and fulfill their responsibilities promptly.

Presiding over a high-level meeting at the KP Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BoIT) on Friday, Tordher emphasized the need to promote business and investment in the province. The meeting was attended by President of Frontier Mine Owners Association, Sher Bandi Khan Marwat, along with other office bearers, Director Business Facilitation Centre Iqbal Sarwar, Director Minerals Mohammad Aamir, and representatives from SMEDA, FBR, Local Government, Environment, and other departments.

The purpose of the meeting was to facilitate the mineral sector and create an easier business environment for investors. Businessmen highlighted challenges faced in dealing with public sector departments and presented proposals for improving cooperation under the government’s Asan Karobar Policy.

Tordher assured the participants that the government is serious about promoting business and economic growth in the province. He stressed the importance of setting timelines for addressing the concerns of leaseholders and investors to avoid unnecessary delays.

He added that the mineral sector, being a flagship sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has great potential for further development, and all departments will ensure full support to investors for a business-friendly environment.