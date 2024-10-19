KP launches Women’s Centre of Excellence for digital skills

Dera ismail khan - The Higher Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced the establishment of a Women’s Center of Excellence in collaboration with the British Council, aimed at empowering women through essential digital skills training.

Following a selection process involving seven public universities, IM Sciences Peshawar has been designated as the host institution for this center. The initiative will focus on training over 2,000 women in more than 50 modern digital skills, including data science, artificial intelligence, mobile application development, and web design.

This program is designed not only to enhance the skill set of women but also to empower them to compete on a global scale, providing opportunities to work from home. The establishment of the Women’s Center of Excellence is expected to encourage more women to pursue careers in technology and other digital fields, fostering gender equality and economic independence in the region.