In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, by-election on vacant seats of different categories of local government will be held tomorrow (Sunday).

According to Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, polling will be held in fifty-three village and neighbourhood councils of the province.

The districts where by-polls will be held include Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Laki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kolai Palas, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Lower Dir and Bajaur.