KP seeks to enhance welfare prospects for inmates

Peshawar - A meeting was convened with key industry leaders under the chairmanship of Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Prisons, Humayun Khan, to enhance the welfare prospects of inmates in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s prisons.

The meeting was attended by Hassan Nisar, CEO of Metrix Pakistan, Huzaifa Bahram, CEO of Lets Grow, and their teams, along with the Superintendent of Central Jail Peshawar. Participants reviewed measures aimed at improving inmate welfare by facilitating access to national and international markets for products developed within the prison system. They recognized the potential of these products to generate income for inmates while promoting community engagement and social entrepreneurship.

The importance of offering Information Technology (IT) courses to educated youth in prisons was also emphasized. This initiative aims to equip inmates with critical skills for better employment prospects upon release and encourage continuous learning within correctional facilities. Additionally, the establishment of startup opportunities for educated prisoners with IT skills was discussed to support them in launching small businesses while incarcerated, thereby promoting entrepreneurship and self-sufficiency.

Humayun Khan expressed his commitment to rehabilitation and reintegration, stating, “By empowering inmates with skills and opportunities, we can significantly impact their futures and contribute to a more productive society.”

The meeting concluded with an agreement to develop a comprehensive working plan to be presented at the next session. This plan will outline implementation steps, including signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to formalize the collaboration.

Humayun Khan informed APP that these initiatives are set to begin at Central Jail Peshawar as a pilot project. The collaboration aims to uplift inmates’ lives and set a benchmark for prison reform in the region, with involvement from key stakeholders in the private sector expected to create a more favorable environment for rehabilitation and social reintegration.

Hassan Nisar highlighted the importance of skill development, stating, “By collaborating on these projects, we can help inmates gain valuable skills that will not only benefit them but also contribute positively to society. We are excited about the potential impact of our partnership in creating sustainable opportunities for those in our correctional facilities.”