Lahore to implement artificial rain for smog reduction at 350 million rupees

In a bid to alleviate the city’s worsening smog, the government is preparing to implement artificial rain as part of a large-scale initiative. The cost for this project is expected to be around 350 million rupees, with the Meteorological and Environmental Departments playing key roles in the operation.

Artificial rain, also known as cloud seeding, is a weather modification technique designed to stimulate precipitation by introducing certain substances into clouds to promote the formation of raindrops. This process can be conducted using aircraft, drones, or ground-based methods to release particles into the sky, encouraging rainfall in areas facing severe pollution or drought conditions.

This initiative follows a similar experiment carried out during the tenure of the caretaker government last year, which aimed to combat air quality issues. Due to the alarming levels of pollution in Lahore, sources have also hinted at the possibility of granting school holidays to protect children from the hazardous smog.

Experts from the Meteorological Department are closely monitoring weather conditions to determine the most effective time for cloud seeding. Authorities are hopeful that artificial rain will not only help clear the air but also provide much-needed relief to the residents of Lahore, who have been grappling with dangerous pollution levels.

As smog continues to affect daily life in Lahore, officials remain optimistic that this innovative approach will lead to a cleaner and safer environment for the city's residents.