Malicious Misinformation

The ongoing war in Palestine has highlighted the power of social media journalism in challenging state-owned and state-sponsored media, offering a direct, unfiltered view from those on the ground. This alternative narrative cannot easily be controlled by those in power. However, the same feature that allows stories to spread rapidly without verification also facilitates the unchecked circulation of misinformation. While social media can be a valuable tool for movements genuinely seeking justice, it is often exploited by bad actors who manipulate public outrage to serve their own harmful agendas.

This dynamic became evident following the initial spread of information regarding the Punjab Group of Colleges alleged rape incident, where students gathered to demand justice and were met with heavy-handed police tactics. The response by the Punjab police was widely criticised, and rightly so. However, as emotions escalated, political parties began to exploit the situation, using the public’s outrage to create problems for the government and associate these actions with state suppression. This narrative quickly spread across social media platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, and TikTok, aided by the decentralized nature of these networks.

In the flurry of misinformation, repeated claims surfaced that the government was actively concealing the number of injured or killed during the crackdown. This gave political parties an excuse to mobilise protests across other cities. The spread of false information has had serious consequences, including the death of an innocent security guard in Gujarat, killed by political protesters. What was his crime?

Despite these dramatic claims, no credible evidence has emerged to support the allegations of a cover-up. Yet opposition parties continue to push this narrative, inflaming tensions. It is crucial for everyone to exercise caution before sharing unverified information, as what may seem like an opportunity to express outrage could lead to tragic consequences for innocent people.