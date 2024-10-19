Man held for torturing cow in Jhelum

Gujar khan - A man was taken into custody by the Mangla Cantt Police Station in the Jhelum district on Friday, following allegations of torturing a cow and causing a fracture to leg.

Arslan Khalid, a cattle farmer from the Sagri area of Dina, has reported to the police that one of his cows went missing in the evening. The animal was later discovered injured in the field belonging to Zareen Khan. He claimed that the landowner, Zareen Khan, and his employees assaulted his cow, resulting in a fractured leg.

Station House Officer (SHO) Mangla Cantt, Asad Abubakar, told The Nation that Arslan had received several warnings from Zareen regarding his cattle grazing in his fields. When these warnings went unheeded, Zareen took matters into his own hands and resorted to torturing the cattle. The SHO confirmed that Zareen was taken into custody under Section 3 of the Pakistan Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (1890) and Section 429 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). SHO Asad confirmed that a medical examination of the cow had been conducted and that it was currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, a police constable was martyred while a suspect was killed in a shootout with drug traffickers during an encounter in the Bagga Sheikhan area of the Rawat police station on Friday evening. As reported by police sources, a group of drug traffickers was intercepted and subsequently pursued by police in the Bagga Sheikhan area, where the suspects responded by opening fire on the law enforcement team.

During the clash, a bullet struck Muhammad Ehsan Kiani, a constable from the Rawat police station, directly in the chest. Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar responded swiftly upon receiving reports of a police encounter, promptly arriving at the scene. According to police sources, a pursuit aimed at apprehending the suspects was in progress under the oversight of SP Nabeel Khokhar.

While talking to The Nation, the spokesperson of Rawalpindi Police, Mr. Sajjad Ul Hassan, said that the body of the martyred constable had been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Rawalpindi for postmortem examination, and the case would be registered following the medico-legal report. He maintained that the identity of the killed drug trafficker was being confirmed.