Milkman shot dead by motorcyclists in Sargodha

SARGODHA - A milkman was killed in firing by some unidentified armed motorcyclists here at Moroos area under the jurisdiction of Wan Bhuchran police station on Friday. A police spokesperson said that Khizar Hayat (35) of Mianwali was going to his city on a motorcycle when some motorcyclists shot him dead at Maroos area. The police were investigating the motives behind the murder.

Seven water thieves held in Sargodha

Irrigation Task Force caught farmers red-handed while stealing water from government canals, here on Friday. According to a spokesperson, irrigation authorities said that during a crackdown, team of Irrigation Department under the supervision of Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) concerned conducted raids at Midh Ranjha, Ghulam Pur, Naseer Pur Kalan and caught seven farmers red-handed while stealing water from canals. They were identified as Naeem Akhtar, Zahid, Liaqat, Sikandar, Ghulam Jilani, Asif and Mukhtar. Police registered separate cases against the accused.

15 criminals held

The district police arrested 15 alleged criminals during a crackdown on law-violators across the district, here on Friday. A police spokesperson said that teams from different police stations raided different localities under their respective jurisdictions and netted Nadeem, Naeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam, Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others besides recovering 2-kg hashish, 2-kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols, nine guns and 203 bullets.

Tailor electrocuted

A tailor was electrocuted to death here at Farooqa area under the jurisdiction of Sahiwal police station on Friday. A police spokesperson said that Hafiz Muzzamil (19), resident of Basti Rasool Purr Ward No 03 was sewing clothes at his shop when all of sudden he received severe electric shock from sewing electric machine which resulted into his spot death. Further investigation was underway.