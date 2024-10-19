Mohsin Naqvi applauds security forces for operations in Pishin, Zhob

Interior Minister has praised Pakistan’s security forces for their recent counter-terrorism operations against the notorious group “Fitna al Khawarij” in the regions of Pishin and Zhob. The operations resulted in the elimination of two high-profile terrorists and the capture of five others, marking a critical step towards restoring peace in these areas.

Naqvi commended the professionalism and bravery of the forces, crediting them with dismantling the terrorist network and thwarting their plans. “The brave security forces have once again foiled the nefarious plans of ‘Fitna al Khawarij,’” Naqvi said, while lauding the dedication and courage of the soldiers involved in the operations.

He emphasized the unwavering commitment of the security personnel in safeguarding the nation and stressed the importance of solidarity between the public and the military in the ongoing fight against terrorism. “The nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the security forces,” Naqvi remarked, reinforcing the government's determination to completely eliminate groups like “Fitna al Khawarij” from Pakistan.

The Minister expressed confidence in the capabilities of the security forces, noting the pride the nation takes in their skills and tactical abilities. He concluded by affirming the government’s commitment to eradicating terrorists and their facilitators with the continued support of the people.

The successful operations in Pishin and Zhob mark a significant victory in Pakistan's ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and bring stability to conflict-affected regions.