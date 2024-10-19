Saturday, October 19, 2024
Nadra signs e-Payment Gateway Agreement with BOP

PR
October 19, 2024
Newspaper, Business

LAHORE  -  National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) has taken a significant step towards enhancing its service delivery by signing an e-Payment Gateway and Acquiring Agreement with the Bank of Punjab (BOP). Zafar Masud, President & CEO, BOP, emphasized that the initiative aligns with the vision of advancing digital banking services by providing secure and innovative payment solutions for the nation. The agreement was signed by Rehman Qamar, Chief Projects Officer, NADRA, and Nofel Daud, Chief Digital Officer, BOP, at a ceremony in presence of key officials from both organizations.

