Saturday, October 19, 2024
Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf visits Royal Netherlands Navy Headquarters

Web Desk
8:09 PM | October 19, 2024
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf visited the headquarters of the Royal Netherlands Navy, where he met with Vice Admiral René Tas, Commander of the Royal Netherlands Navy.

During the visit, Admiral Ashraf held discussions with the Netherlands' high military leadership, focusing on enhancing bilateral military cooperation in various fields.

In addition to the meetings, the Naval Chief toured the DAMEN Shipyard and visited the "Zeven De Provinciën Class Frigate" of the Royal Netherlands Navy, underscoring the importance of expanding collaboration between the two naval forces.

