New York Strikers reveal star-studded squad for Abu Dhabi T10 2024

The reigning champions of the Abu Dhabi T10, , have unveiled their complete squad for the 2024 edition of the tournament. This year’s roster features a powerful blend of seasoned stars and emerging talents, aiming to defend their title with a commanding performance.

Headlining the new additions are explosive batsmen Evin Lewis and Dewald Brevis, known for their ability to turn the game with their aggressive batting. All-rounder Doug Bracewell adds balance to the lineup with his dual skills, while Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Perera brings his dynamic batting prowess to anchor the innings. Pakistan’s Asif Ali, famous for his match-winning finishes, further strengthens the squad, alongside young sensation Alishan Sharafu, who is set to make his mark this season.

Team owner Sagar Khanna expressed excitement over the squad’s composition, saying, "We have a perfect mix of experienced veterans and young talents. Each player brings something unique to the table, and I’m confident this lineup will deliver both on the field and for our fans."

Head coach Carl Crowe emphasized the focus on maintaining a winning culture, stating, "We aim to continue building a team that not only wins but inspires. This squad has the potential to achieve great things and set the tone for an exciting season."

The recruits join an already formidable roster that includes retained players Kieron Pollard, Muhammad Waseem, Sunil Narine, Mohammad Amir, and Akeal Hosein. The team also boasts emerging talents Donovan Ferreira and Matheesha Pathirana, ensuring a well-rounded squad ready to challenge for the title.

New York Strikers’ CEO Shazmeen Kara added, "Our focus isn’t just on winning—we want to entertain and make our supporters proud. This lineup is designed to provide thrilling performances throughout the tournament."