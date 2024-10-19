Noman and Sajid shine as Pakistan clinch first home Test win since 2021

LAHORE - Spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan produced match-winning performances as Pakistan secured a commanding 152-run victory over England on the fourth day of the second Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium, leveling the series 1-1. The victory marked Pakistan’s first Test win on home soil since February 2021.

Noman Ali was the star of the show, claiming 8-46, the second-best bowling figures on Pakistani soil after Abdul Qadir’s 9-56 against England in 1987. His match figures of 11-147 were complemented by Sajid Khan’s nine wickets across both innings, as the duo claimed all 20 England wickets.

This match became just the third instance in Pakistan’s cricket history where spinners took all 20 wickets, following similar feats in the Lahore Test against England in 1987 and the Faisalabad Test versus the West Indies in 1980.

England, chasing a target of 297, crumbled to 144 all out in just 33.3 overs. Noman and Sajid quickly dismantled the visitors’ batting order, taking the remaining eight wickets for 108 runs in just 22.3 overs. Earlier in the day, England resumed their innings at 36-2 with Ollie Pope and Joe Root at the crease, needing 261 more runs to win. However, Sajid dismissed Pope for 22, while Noman trapped Root (18) and Harry Brook (16) leg-before in quick succession, reducing England to 78-5.

Captain Ben Stokes fought valiantly, scoring 37 off 36 balls, but was eventually stumped by Mohammad Rizwan off Noman’s bowling. Brydon Carse added a brisk 27 but was also undone by Pakistan’s relentless spin attack. Noman wrapped up the innings by dismissing the final two England batters on consecutive deliveries, securing Pakistan’s comprehensive win. The third and final Test match of the series will begin on 24 October at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium with the first ball expected to be bowled at 10am PKT.

Scores in Brief

PAKISTAN 366 all out (Kamran Ghulam 118, Saim Ayub 77; Jack Leach 4-114, Brydon Carse 3-50) AND 221 all out (Salman Ali Agha 63; Shoaib Bashir 4-66, Jack Leach 3-67) beat ENGLAND 291 all out (Ben Duckett 114; Sajid Khan 7-111, Noman Ali 3-101) AND 144 all out (Ben Stokes 37; Noman Ali 8-46, Sajid Khan 2-93) by 152 runs.