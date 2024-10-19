Saturday, October 19, 2024
OGRA seeks response from SSGC on geyser charges in gas bills

Web Desk
4:08 PM | October 19, 2024
The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has called on the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to clarify the charges related to geysers in gas bills. OGRA has requested SSGC to provide a written explanation regarding the costs of geysers and their associated installation charges.

OGRA clarified that consumers are not obligated to use SSGC contractors for the installation of geysers and are free to arrange their own installations. However, the regulatory body stressed that it remains the consumer’s responsibility to ensure proper installation to conserve energy. Furthermore, gas companies retain the right to inspect geysers at consumers' premises for safety and regulatory compliance.

The latest controversy stems from SSGC's move to begin collecting additional charges for "conical baffles" as part of its geyser campaign. Consumers were surprised to find extra charges of Rs2,085 listed on their bills under the name "conical baffle." These charges were applied to millions of consumers in SSGC's 3.2 million customer network, sparking widespread complaints, especially as some consumers were charged despite not having geysers installed.

In response to the public outcry, OGRA issued a clarification, stating that the installation of conical baffles was authorized to improve safety and reduce gas bills for consumers. The regulatory authority further advised that consumers who were charged for geysers they didn’t have should file complaints directly with SSGC or OGRA.

SSGC has stated that surveys were conducted for the installation of the conical baffles, and the charges were applied only after receiving OGRA’s approval. Installation contractors have already started the process, and consumers were encouraged to reach out to the nearest Customer Facilitation Center (CFC) for any concerns regarding the charges.

The ongoing issue continues to affect millions of consumers, with both SSGC and OGRA working to address grievances and clarify the reasons behind the additional charges.

