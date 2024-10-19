Saturday, October 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Ombudsman holds open court in Khanpur

Monitoring Report
October 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  The Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman in Abbottabad conducted an open court in Khanpur on Friday, offering residents an opportunity to register their complaints.

This initiative, directed by Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, aims to hold open courts across Hazara Division. A significant turnout attended the event, bringing forth complaints related to various government departments, including Pesco, Pakistan Post, NADRA, National Bank, BISP, Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal, and local government entities.

Jameel Ahmad, an officer from the Federal Ombudsman Office, addressed the complaints and issued immediate directives for their resolution. He also notified various departments regarding the grievances presented by the attendees.

Ahmad emphasized that complaints are resolved within 60 days without any fees or charges, encouraging the public to utilize the open court facility to voice their issues and concerns.

Man held for torturing cow in Jhelum

Tags:

Monitoring Report

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1729316490.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024