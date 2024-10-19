Ombudsman holds open court in Khanpur

Peshawar - The Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman in Abbottabad conducted an open court in Khanpur on Friday, offering residents an opportunity to register their complaints.

This initiative, directed by Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, aims to hold open courts across Hazara Division. A significant turnout attended the event, bringing forth complaints related to various government departments, including Pesco, Pakistan Post, NADRA, National Bank, BISP, Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal, and local government entities.

Jameel Ahmad, an officer from the Federal Ombudsman Office, addressed the complaints and issued immediate directives for their resolution. He also notified various departments regarding the grievances presented by the attendees.

Ahmad emphasized that complaints are resolved within 60 days without any fees or charges, encouraging the public to utilize the open court facility to voice their issues and concerns.