Pakistan, France strengthen educational ties

ISLAMABAD - France Ambassador to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey on Friday said the partnership between Pakistan and France in higher education is gaining momentum, with increasing academic cooperation and student exchanges.

This relationship, bolstered by the “Choose France” initiative, is paving the way for more collaboration between universities in both countries.

Mr. Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, esteemed members of the Choose France delegation, and representatives of the media, welcome to the French residence.

This event marks the visit of a high-level academic delegation from France. We gather to highlight the achievements and ongoing efforts in educational cooperation between France and Pakistan.

Strengthening ties in higher education remains a key objective in the bilateral roadmap of both nations.

The Ambassador said that the occasion was particularly timely, as we concluded the 3rd edition of the Choose France Education Tour in Pakistan, which took place in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. The Choose France initiative aims to achieve two main objectives: first, to engage students by providing direct interaction with leading French universities; and second, to foster collaboration between French and Pakistani universities through individualized visits, laying the groundwork for long-term partnerships, he said.

He said, in the past two years, eight agreements between universities from both countries have been signed, resulting in active academic and research cooperation. These agreements are just the beginning, as we seek to take the relationship further. One area of focus is establishing a double degree system between the two countries, which would enhance the quality of education and open up opportunities for joint participation in programs such as Erasmus Mundus.

Nicolas Galey said, this year’s edition of the Choose France Education Tour attracted significant interest from both sides. A total of 2,200 Pakistani students attended education fairs, while 22 bilateral visits between universities were organized. The response from France has also been encouraging, with 21 Pakistani representatives participating in this edition, compared to just five universities in the first edition two years ago. These interactions are essential in building mutual understanding and fostering friendship between our nations.

He also mentioned that France was keen to welcome talented Pakistani students with clear academic goals.

The growing number of Pakistani students choosing France for their studies is a testament to the increasing awareness of the opportunities available. Over the past three academic years, the number of Pakistani students accepted into French institutions has increased sixfold, and many have received scholarships to support their studies. Most of these students pursue courses in English, he expressed.

The Ambassador said it is crucial for Pakistani students to select institutions in France that offer state-recognized degrees. Campus France Pakistan plays a pivotal role in guiding students and families through the process of finding suitable programs and universities. As the official organization supporting students in their educational journey, Campus France provides free advice and assistance to help students make informed decisions. This year, the embassy has expanded its team to provide better support, with the addition of new personnel, including a dedicated staff member at the embassy and four Campus France officers in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, all of whom are alumni of French universities.

The success of these initiatives would not have been possible without the support of the Prime Minister’s Office, the Government of Punjab and Sindh, the Higher Education Commission, and various Pakistani universities. Their contribution has played a key role in bringing the academic communities of Pakistan and France closer together, he remarked.