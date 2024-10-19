Saturday, October 19, 2024
Pakistan reaffirms pledge for swift relief aid to Gaza, Lebanon

Pakistan reaffirms pledge for swift relief aid to Gaza, Lebanon
Web Desk
10:09 PM | October 19, 2024
Pakistan has renewed its pledge to ensure the swift and effective delivery of relief supplies to the war-affected populations of Gaza and Lebanon. The commitment was highlighted during a high-level meeting at the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) headquarters in Islamabad, co-chaired by Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal and NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik.

The meeting reviewed ongoing relief efforts and addressed challenges in providing aid to the regions. So far, Pakistan has dispatched 12 consignments, totaling 1,251 tons of essential supplies, with 10 shipments sent to Gaza and 2 to Lebanon. These shipments include tents, food packs, winter bedding, medicines, and hygiene kits.

The Lebanese Ambassador commended Pakistan's timely support, noting that the country ranks among the first three to deliver aid to Lebanon.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the prime minister's directives to establish a "Prime Minister's Relief Fund for Gaza and Lebanon" to facilitate donations. He instructed the NDMA to develop an effective model for delivering aid via air and land routes and to continue joint aid initiatives to maximize support for the affected populations.

Ambassadors from Lebanon, Palestine, and Syria also briefed the meeting on welfare institutions and aid procedures in their respective countries.

