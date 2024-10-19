PCHL, WCLA collaborate to promote tourism, cultural heritage of Lahore

LAHORE - Pearl-Continental Hotel, Lahore (PCHL) and the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly promote tourism and cultural events at some of Lahore’s most iconic historic landmarks. The three-year agreement seeks to highlight the rich cultural heritage of the Walled City, Lahore Fort, Shalimar Gardens, and the Tomb of Jahangir.

This collaboration between PCHL and WCLA will introduce exclusive tour packages that seamlessly combine luxurious stays at PCHL with guided tours of these historic sites. The packages will cater to a wide range of visitors, including families, luxury travellers, history enthusiasts, and educational groups, offering an immersive experience of Lahore’s cultural legacy. Guests will enjoy bespoke experiences such as private dinners at historic venues and personalized tours that bring the stories of Lahore’s past to life. Commenting on the partnership, Haseeb Gardezi, Executive Director Hospitality and Education Division, at Pearl-Continental Hotel, Lahore, remarked: “We are thrilled to partner with WCLA to celebrate Lahore’s rich history and culture. This collaboration allows us to provide our guests with an unparalleled experience—blending the luxury of PCHL with the timeless beauty of Lahore’s historic landmarks. Together, we look forward to creating unforgettable memories for our visitors and highlighting the cultural treasures of this remarkable city.”

In addition to promoting historical tourism, both organizations will jointly organize cultural events and festivals that aim to provide tourists with a vibrant and authentic experience of Lahore’s heritage. These events will attract both local and international visitors, offering them a unique window into the city’s traditions and historical significance.

Kamran Lashari, Director General WCLA, expressed his views in the MoU signing ceremony and said, “We are pleased to establish a collaboration with the renowned PC Hotel. It is a step forward towards our institution’s objective to promote the tourism and culture of Lahore.”

To offer visitors a glimpse of the unique experiences this partnership will bring, both PCHL and WCLA will share engaging content across digital media platforms and participate in key travel exhibitions, including visually compelling materials such as brochures, videos, and online content that highlight Lahore’s historic grandeur and showcase the luxurious hospitality of PCHL.

Hashoo Group is Pakistan’s premium conglomerate with a diversified business portfolio spanning both national and international markets. The Group owns and operates the Pearl-Continental Hotels & Resorts and PC Legacy & Hotel One brands in Pakistan, with its largest hotel, Pearl-Continental Hotel, Lahore, featuring over 600 rooms of exceptional comfort and luxury. Additionally, the Group has business interests in the information technology, investment, travel & tourism, and real-estate sectors.