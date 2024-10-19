Saturday, October 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PFA seizes 30,000-litre substandard oil in Burewala

PFA seizes 30,000-litre substandard oil in Burewala
Our Staff Reporter
October 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 30,000 litres of loose oil, made from animal fat, during a raid at an oil mill, located on 6-km Multan Road, Burewala.  The raid, led by a PFA food safety team, resulted in discovery of the substandard oil, which was intended for the production of thousands of kilogrammes of vegetable ghee. The seized substandard oil, which had been transported from Multan to Burewala oil mill, was confiscated, and samples were sent to a laboratory for further testing.  The production at the oil mill was stopped. The recovered oil was handed over to the police.

Meanwhile, the PFA filed an FIR against the business owners. Director General (DG) PFA Asim Javed stressed the importance of legal compliance in food-related businesses, stating, “The unregistered transportation of raw food material was illegal. The PFA is vigilant, ensuring that every food-related business, big or small, remains under our radar.”

AC instructs private medical centres to dispose off garbage properly

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1729229262.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024