PFIC: A Childhood Disorder

Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis (PFIC) is a rare liver disorder that begins in early childhood. It results from the accumulation of bile in the liver cells, impairing the liver’s ability to function properly. Bile is crucial for fat absorption and toxin removal, so when its secretion is disrupted, it can lead to serious health complications, including liver failure. This condition is typically caused by mutations in genes that regulate bile movement out of liver cells.

Children with PFIC may show symptoms such as jaundice, itching, an enlarged liver or spleen, and issues with growth and development. In severe cases, PFIC can progress to liver failure, which may necessitate a liver transplant. Most patients present with symptoms between a few weeks and two years of age.

The prevalence of PFIC varies among different populations, affecting an estimated 1 in 50,000 to 100,000 births worldwide. Some forms of PFIC are more common in certain ethnic groups, but it can affect individuals of any ethnicity. Although PFIC-related genetic mutations have been identified in various populations, including European and American, research on PFIC in Pakistan, where consanguinity is common, remains limited.

Several genes have been implicated in PFIC, including ATP8B1, ABCB11, and ABCB4, each linked to different PFIC types. PFIC2, for instance, results from mutations in the ABCB11 gene, which encodes the bile salt export pump (BSEP), a key player in bile salt transport. These genetic mutations can be inherited from one or both parents, though they can also occur spontaneously.

Diagnosing PFIC can be difficult due to symptom overlap with other liver disorders. Early detection is crucial to prevent complications, and genetic analysis is an important diagnostic tool.

Treatment focuses on managing symptoms and improving the patient’s quality of life, which may involve supportive medications, special diets, and, in some cases, liver transplantation. Despite advances in understanding PFIC, much remains unknown about this disorder. Ongoing research seeks to uncover its underlying causes, develop better treatments, and improve patient outcomes. Molecular analysis could provide opportunities for genetic counselling, prenatal diagnosis, and carrier testing, helping families make informed decisions and reducing the burden of PFIC in affected populations.

HAFSA RIAZ,

Lahore.