PHC grants protective bails to KP advisors, MNA

Peshawar - Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, granted protective bails on Friday to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa advisors Muhammad Ali Saif and Mashal Yousafzai, along with MNA Umar Ayub, for a duration of three weeks. The court directed all applicants to appear in the relevant courts within this period. During the proceedings, Opposition Leader Umar Ayub informed the court of his intention to attend the assembly session but expressed concerns about potential arrest due to his involvement in 22 different cases. The Chief Justice’s decision aims to ensure that the applicants can fulfill their legislative duties without fear of immediate arrest.