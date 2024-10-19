Saturday, October 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PHC grants protective bails to KP advisors, MNA

Monitoring Report
October 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -  Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, granted protective bails on Friday to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa advisors Muhammad Ali Saif and Mashal Yousafzai, along with MNA Umar Ayub, for a duration of three weeks. The court directed all applicants to appear in the relevant courts within this period. During the proceedings, Opposition Leader Umar Ayub informed the court of his intention to attend the assembly session but expressed concerns about potential arrest due to his involvement in 22 different cases. The Chief Justice’s decision aims to ensure that the applicants can fulfill their legislative duties without fear of immediate arrest.

Tags:

Monitoring Report

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1729316490.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024