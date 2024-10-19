Saturday, October 19, 2024
PM lauds security forces for successful anti-terror operation in Pishin and Zhob

Web Desk
2:31 PM | October 19, 2024
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has lauded the officers and soldiers of Pakistan's security forces for their successful operation against terrorists in the Pishin and Zhob districts. The operation resulted in the arrest of five terrorists, the killing of two, and the seizure of a large cache of weapons and explosives.

The Prime Minister praised the dedication and bravery of the security forces, acknowledging their efforts to rid the country of terrorist elements. "The entire nation, including myself, salutes the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army who are tirelessly working day and night to cleanse our beloved homeland of terrorism," the Prime Minister said.

He emphasized that the nation stands united with the armed forces in their mission to thwart the plans of Pakistan's enemies, who seek to spread chaos and instability in the country. "The people of Pakistan are standing shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces in their mission to destroy the malicious intentions of our enemies," he stated.

