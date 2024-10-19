PM urges national breast cancer awareness campaign on Int'l Day

Today, on the International Day Against Breast Cancer, we join the global community in raising awareness about breast cancer and emphasizing the need for timely diagnosis and treatment, particularly for women. Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer affecting women worldwide, and tragically, the majority of deaths occur in low and middle-income countries.

Our country faces significant challenges in the availability of screening and treatment facilities for breast cancer. However, we can effectively combat this by focusing on early detection and treatment, as there is a 98% chance of permanent recovery when breast cancer is diagnosed in its early stages.

With dedicated efforts to raise awareness, encouraging women to perform regular self-examinations , we have witnessed an increase in the reporting of early-stage breast cancer cases, which is a promising development. I am pleased to see that the media has played a vital role in this regard.

I call upon all stakeholders especially media to galvanize efforts towards a holistic and well-coordinated awareness campaign at the national level to raise awareness about the disease.

I am confident that with our collective efforts, we can significantly reduce breast cancer mortality in Pakistan and provide hope for a healthier future for all women.